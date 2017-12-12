What we learned from the Ducks' 3-2 win over Carolina

The Ducks grabbed a victory in their last home game before they embark on a six-game road trip with a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. They welcomed back captain Ryan Getzlaf and winger Jakob Silfverberg, but also could be without Corey Perry for the foreseeable future after the former 50-goal scorer suffered a lower-body injury and was hospitalized. Here's what we learned:

Ryan Getzlaf is wearing a visor for now, but don't expect him to wear it for too long. The No. 1 center suffered a fractured cheekbone on Oct. 29 after a puck struck him in the face. Getzlaf is one of of 6% of NHL players who elect not to wear a visor (he's allowed because he was grandfathered in before the rule change in 2013). Getzlaf was asked if the visor was here for good after he suffered another facial injury (he also sustained a deep forehead cut in 2010). His answer? "I doubt it."

The center admitted he was rusty after missing 19 games, but said he also must adapt to playing with a visor for now. "As the game went on, I felt a little bit more comfortable out there," he said. "I was losing a few pucks in my feet, those kinds of things."

Adam Henrique and Silfverberg now have time to get to know one another. The centerman had been playing between Rickard Rakell and Corey Perry on the top line, but with Getzlaf back in the fold, Henrique was slid down to the second unit. That means he's now pivoting Andrew Cogliano and Jakob Silfverberg, and the trio played well together Monday.

On the team's second goal, Cogliano worked the puck off the boards to center ice, and after Haydn Fleury fell, Silfverberg burst through the zone on a breakaway and scored. It's unclear how long the unit will be intact, though, in light of Perry's injury and the impending return of Ryan Kesler, who figures to center the Ducks' No. 2 line.

"He's good. He sees the games well," Silfverberg said of Henrique, who was acquired by the Ducks this month. "I think he's doing a really good job of supporting the middle. He's strong on the puck and strong on the forecheck so he's a great addition to the team."

Andy Welinski made an impression in his NHL debut. The 24-year-old from Duluth, Minn., was recalled from San Diego on Monday and became the seventh Ducks player from the 2011 draft class to suit up in a game. The third-round pick picked up an assist on a point pass to Logan Shaw on the game-winning goal, and he was +1 in 16:48 of ice time.

With Hampus Lindholm sidelined, Sami Vatanen traded to the New Jersey Devils and Jaycob Megna sent down to the minors, Welinski figures to play when Kevin Bieksa or Francois Beauchemin need a rest.