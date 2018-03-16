Ducks' Kevin Bieksa to undergo surgery on his hand, could miss the rest of the regular season

Kevin Bieksa could miss the remainder of the Ducks' regular season.
The 36-year-old defenseman will undergo surgery on his nagging left hand Friday to remove scar tissue, the team announced. He's expected to be sidelined two to five weeks. Korbinian Holzer was recalled to fill his spot.
Bieksa suffered an injury to his left hand in October following a fight with Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas. After he connected on a Superman punch with his right hand, Bieksa injured the other hand when breaking his fall on the ice, but he ended up missing just four games.
He's struggled this season with turnovers and his minus-13 is by far the worst on the Ducks. Bieksa (zero goals, eight assists) has played in 59 contests this season, but lately he's been in and out of the lineup as a frequent healthy scratch.
And now, it's possible he's played his last game with the Ducks.
His $4-million salary comes off the books following the season, when he'll be an unrestricted free agent, and it's highly unlikely he'll be back.