Three keys to the Oilers' Game 1 victory over Ducks

Three keys to the Ducks' 5-3 loss to the Oilers at Honda Center in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series:

1. The Oilers got to more loose pucks. Both of Mark Letestu’s goals came on rebounds on the right side of the power play.

2. The Ducks were in the penalty box too much. They gave Edmonton five power plays, and the Oilers scored twice. The Ducks got three power plays and scored once.

3. Edmonton took advantage of Ducks’ missteps. Adam Larsson’s first goal came when the Ducks were trying to change lines. The Oilers also got a two-man advantage in the second period on a high-sticking penalty by Hampus Lindholm.