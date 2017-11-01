Patrick Marleau helps Maple Leafs end skid with 3-1 win against Ducks

Patrick Marleau scored early in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Ducks 3-1 Wednesday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Connor Brown also scored and Frederik Andersen stopped 28 shots for the Maples Leafs, who had dropped four of their last five after starting the season 6-1-0.

Ondrej Kase scored for the Ducks, who had won two straight. John Gibson made 26 saves.

Marleau puts the Maple Leafs back in front 1:09 into the third with a powerful backhand shot for his 513th career goal. It proved to be his 100th career game-winner.

Jakob Silfverberg had the tying goal waived off with 1:38 remaining after the officials ruled he kicked the puck in. The play stood as called after a brief video review.

Leo Komarov scored an empty-netter 8 seconds later.

The Maple Leafs took the lead at 7:54 of the first period when James van Riemsdyk threaded a pass to a charging Brown at the front of the crease. With Brown a step in front of two Ducks defenders, all he had to do was reach out his stick and tip the puck between Gibson's legs for his fourth goal.

It was van Riemsdyk's seventh assist in 10 games against the Ducks.

But the Maple Leafs almost immediately gave back the advantage. Kase lobbed the puck towards the net where it struck defenseman Andreas Borgman in the right ankle and careened into the net.

After scoring five goals in 53 games as a rookie last season, Kase has the same number through nine games this season.

There was no scoring in the second period, thanks largely to the iron. Auston Matthews hit the post on a breakaway after a penalty expired to start the second, while Ducks forward Rickard Rakell and defenseman Francois Beauchemin each had shots hit the crossbar during power plays.

NOTES: Maple Leafs D Ron Hainsey had two assists, giving him three points in three games. The Maple Leafs are 4-1-0 against the Western Conference.