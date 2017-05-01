Watch 18,000-plus Canadian hockey fans sing U.S. national anthem when mic fails before Ducks-Oilers game

Not bad, Canada.
When a microphone malfunctioned before Game 3 between the Ducks and the Edmonton Oilers, the crowd of more than 18,000 hockey fans joined together to sing the U.S. national anthem.
The game wasn’t in Anaheim. It was in Edmonton, meaning the majority of those impromptu vocalists were likely from north of the border.
Props to Canadian country music singer Brett Kissel for keeping his composure and realizing most hockey fans in Canada are pretty familiar with “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
The Ducks won the game, 6-3, to pull to within 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.
