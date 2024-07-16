Ingrid Andress headed to rehab after ‘drunk’ butchering of national anthem at MLB derby

Singer Ingrid Andress says “I was drunk last night” while performing the national anthem — quite badly — at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby.

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress left social media ablaze Monday when her shaky performance of the national anthem at the MLB All-Star Home Run Derby faced backlash and ridicule. Now she says, “That was not me last night.”

The 32-year-old country musician got honest about her viral moment, revealing in an Instagram post “I was drunk last night” and saying she will check herself into “a facility today to get the help I need.”

Andress kicked off the Home Run Derby, held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, with her rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” which went awry almost immediately, according to video shared on social media.

As she continues, Andress can be heard straining to hit higher notes, falling flat and seemingly struggling to catch her breath. Philadelpia Phillies third baseman and derby competitor Alec Bohm was caught on camera unsuccessfully trying to hold back a smirk.

For handfuls of social media users, Andress’ performance — which was also embellished with off-tune riffs — was far from an easy listen.

“Meet Ingrid she can’t sing don’t let your dogs hear this,” one X (formerly Twitter) user said, adding that the players “were seen covering their mouths to hide their laughter.”

A second X user joked that Andress’ performance “managed to bridge” the national political divide, and a third slammed the singer, calling her a “disgrace” and taking shots at her attire. Several X users also compared Andress to actor Roseanne Barr and singer Fergie, who have both bungled “The Star-Spangled Banner” in 1990 and 2018, respectively.

Other people were more forgiving, with some criticizing the negativity coming Andress’ way and excusing her rough performance.

“It’s a difficult song to perform especially in front of thousands of people and in millions of homes,” political commentator Travis Akers said.

“She was nervous,” another X user said. “Wish her well in the future.”

Andress, who is signed to Atlantic Records and Warner Music Nashville, isn’t a stranger to performing for a national audience. In August 2022, the “Feel Like This” singer performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and released her sophomore album “Good Person” later that month.

In 2023, Andress performed a set for NPR’s coveted “Tiny Desk” concert series and launched her Good Person Tour, which featured stops in Los Angeles, Boston, Paris and Berlin, among other major cities. She also opened for Stevie Nicks during several shows of the Fleetwood Mac singer’s tour.

Andress has received a total of four Grammy Award nominations. She nabbed her first three in 2021 in the country album, country song and new artist categories. In 2023, Andress earned a country duo/group performance nomination for her song “Wishful Drinking.”

On Tuesday, Andress offered an apology to the MLB, “all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition.”

She added: “I’ll let y’all know how rehab is I hear it’s super fun.”