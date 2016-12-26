Ducks begin post-Christmas play with matchup against Sharks

The Ducks return from the NHL’s Christmas break with a big Pacific Division matchup on Tuesday, the lone home appearance in their final nine games of 2016.

Anaheim shored up a lapse-prone defense Thursday but lost in overtime, 2-1, to the Ottawa Senators to finish a trip at 2-3-1. The Ducks have not won a game in overtime this season.

First-place San Jose has won six of seven games, mostly with goalie Martin Jones, who is second in the NHL with 18 wins. He has started 30 of the Sharks’ 34 games.

The Ducks, 8-2-2 in the division, have won two of the first three games of the series this season, and all three have been one-goal games.

The Ducks-Sharks game is set for a 7 p.m. start. It will be shown on Fox Sports Prime and can be neard on 830-AM radio.