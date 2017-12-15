Ducks face another road challenge Saturday vs. Washington Capitals

DUCKS UP NEXT
AT WASHINGTON
When: Saturday, 5 p.m. PST.
On the air: TV: KCOP-13; Radio: 830
Update: The Ducks beat the Western Conference-leading St. Louis Blues and will look to build on the victory in their second game of a six-game road swing with another tough assignment. The Capitals (20-12-1) are riding a two-game winning streak into the teams’ first meeting this season. ... Ducks rookie Kevin Roy was sent to the minors Monday but was recalled after Corey Perry suffered a lower-body injury later that day. Roy immediately was elevated to the top line and responded with the first two-goal game of his career Thursday. ... Andy Welinski, who made his NHL debut Monday, became the first Ducks rookie to record a point in each of his first two games since Alex Grant in 2013. ... Hampus Lindholm and Nick Ritchie remained out Thursday but could return Saturday. ... Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is tied for the league lead in goals with 22. He and teammate Evgeny Kuznetsov both have 35 points, tied for 12th in the NHL.