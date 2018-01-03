Corey Perry seems close to return as Ducks prepare for game at Edmonton

UP NEXT

DUCKS AT EDMONTON

When: Thursday, 6 p.m. PST.

On the air: TV: Prime Ticket; Radio: 830.

Update: Corey Perry returned to practice Tuesday, and now that he's traveling with the club his return would appear to be near. He's missed the past 10 games with a lower-body injury. … The Ducks head into the contest winners of five of their last six outings. They've been led by the top-line duo of Rickard Rakell and Ryan Getzlaf, who are both on scoring tears. Rakell is riding a career-best six-game goal streak. He has seven goals, three assists and a plus-eight rating over that period. Getzlaf has been hot since returning from a 24-game absence because of a fractured cheekbone. The captain has two goals and 14 assists in his 10 games since returning, and has three consecutive multi-point contests. … The team won't face former Ducks forward Patrick Maroon, who was suspended two games Wednesday for a hit on Kings defenseman Drew Doughty. ... The OIlers ended a 10-season playoff drought last campaign, but they're back to their losing ways. Reigning MVP Connor McDavid has been stellar with 45 points, but the Oilers’ 131 goals allowed ranks among the worst in the league. ... The Oilers come into the contest on a two-game losing streak after a 5-0 defeat to the Kings. ... This is the first meeting between the Pacific Division clubs this season. The Ducks were 2-3 against the Oilers during the 2016-17 regular season, with two of those defeats coming in overtime. The Ducks went on to play the Oilers in the second round of the playoffs, and won the series in seven games.