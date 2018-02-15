Up next for the Ducks: Thursday at Chicago

Update: The Ducks' four-game trip got off to an ugly start with a 2-1 defeat against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. Luckily for the Ducks, they didn't lose ground to the Kings and Calgary Flames, who also were defeated. ... Like the Red Wings, the Blackhawks enter their meeting with the Ducks one game below .500. The Ducks lost to the Blackhawks 7-3 in Chicago on Nov. 27. Rookie Alex DeBrincat had a hat trick for Chicago in that game, and while he has continued to impress, the Blackhawks have fallen dramatically. They've lost seven consecutive games, most recently a 5-2 defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. ... The Ducks recalled defenseman Marcus Pettersson on Tuesday, but the 38th overall pick in the 2014 draft didn't make his NHL debut. The team also waived center Dennis Rasmussen, who elected to play in Europe. He was sent to the minors in December after appearing in 29 games this season. Defenseman Korbinian Holzer, who played 14 games for the Ducks this season, was assigned to San Diego.