Ducks set for crucial game against Wild

Update: The Ducks rallied from a 2-0 deficit to pull out an important victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. The matinee vs. the Wild looms as a game with even bigger playoff implications. The Ducks are only one point behind the Wild for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. The Wild lost 5-2 to the Washington Capitals on Thursday. Veteran center Eric Staal has enjoyed a resurgence for the Wild, with 52 points so far. ... When the teams met in December, the Wild topped the Ducks in overtime. ... The No. 3 line of Nick Ritchie, Adam Henrique and Ondrej Kase produced all three goals Thursday, with each scoring. Defenseman Marcus Pettersson made his NHL debut vs. the Blackhawks, replacing veteran Kevin Bieksa. The 21-year-old produced two blocks in over 13 minutes of ice time.