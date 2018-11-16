Up next for the Ducks: Friday vs. Toronto

Update: The Ducks hoped to build on their 2-1 victory over Nashville in a shootout on Monday with another strong performance against Vegas on Wednesday. Instead, the Golden Knights blasted the Ducks 5-0. “After our last game, we didn’t seem in the competitive spirit, and that surprises us,” Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said after the loss to the Golden Knights. The Maple Leafs began play Thursday tied for second in the league in scoring with an average of 3.50 goals.