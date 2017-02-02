What we learned from the Kings' 5-0 win over Colorado

To steal the mantra from Elvis Presley, the Kings were taking care of business before they left for a four-game trip.

Matched up at home against the last-place Colorado Avalanche with untested goalie Spencer Martin in net, they got a decisive 5-0 win Wednesday at Staples Center for their fourth straight victory.

Here’s what we learned:

Peter Budaj’s story keeps getting better. From being stuck down on the Kings’ goalie depth chart at the beginning of the season to tied with Braden Holtby of the Washington Capitals for the NHL lead with six shutouts, Budaj is the Kings’ savior this season.

“Just playing up here this year, I think, is more than I can imagine,” Budaj said. “I’m just very thankful to be here. The team’s playing great in front of me. We have a great group of guys. We work tremendously hard to keep going and keep going to give us a chance every night.”

He didn’t get overly worked with 22 saves, but he helped kill three power plays.

“That was a legitimate shutout tonight,” Kings Coach Darryl Sutter said.

Dustin Brown is on the uptick. He was quite noticeable with a goal, an assist, six shots and three hits playing again on the top line with Anze Kopitar and Marian Gaborik.

Brown had only two points in his previous seven games, both on assists.

The trip will be a test. The Metropolitan Division-leading Capitals highlight the trip, and the Philadelphia Flyers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers aren’t pushovers, particularly considering the Kings’ 11-13-3 road record.

That placed emphasis on getting a win at home, which kept the Kings in the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

“To leave with a victory, going on the road, is huge,” Budaj said. “We’re trying to do whatever it takes to get as as many points as possible. It’s very important for us. As you can see the standings, it’s a tight, tight race. Everybody keeps winning. It seems like nobody’s losing points, so we’re doing the best we can to try to win.”