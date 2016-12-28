Kings can't solve Ryan Miller in 2-1 loss to the Canucks

Ryan Miller made 36 saves to lift the Vancouver Canucks over the Los Angeles Kings, 2-1, on Wednesday night.

Miller was nearly unbeatable even as the Kings outshot the Canucks, 37-20, including 31-8 over the second and third periods.

Returning from the NHL's Christmas break, the Canucks earned only their second win in the last five games. The Kings lost for the fourth time in their last five games.

Loui Eriksson and Henrik Sedin scored for the Canucks, who converted one of three power-play opportunities while denying the Kings on two.

Tanner Pearson scored late in the third period for Los Angeles, while Peter Budaj stopped 18 shots.