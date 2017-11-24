Kings lose third in a row, a 3-2 overtime decision to Coyotes

Christian Fischer scored on a rebound with 2:17 left in overtime to lift the Arizona Coyotes past the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Friday night.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Brendan Perlini also scored for the Coyotes, who have won three of their last four games. Arizona won at home for the first second time in 10 home games (2-7-1).

Anze Kopitar and Trevor Lewis scored the Kings, who have lost three in a row and seven of eight.

Christian Dvorak took the initial shot, which Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper seemed to stop with his right pad. But the puck trickled behind him and Fischer pounced on it, scoring into the vacated net from 3 feet away.

Lewis pulled the Kings even at 2-2 with 17:08 remaining. Scott Wedgewood made an initial skate save on a short shot but couldn't control the puck. Andy Andreoff chipped repeatedly at the loose puck, which finally slid untended in the crease behind Wedgewood's right pad before Lewis shoved it the final few inches.

Alex Goligoski had a chance to end the game for Arizona one minute into overtime when he took a long outlet pass from Max Domi, but Kuemper stopped his point-blank shot.

Ekman-Larsson gave the Coyotes a 1-0 lead midway through the first period, scoring a power-play goal on a long, sweeping shot through traffic from the top of the left circle.

The Kings tied the score 1-1 nearly three minutes into the second, when Kopitar pushed a pass from Martin Gaborik in the right circle past Wedgewood from just inside the left hash marks. Kopitar's goal was his 10th of the season and first in four games.

Perlini made it 2-1 at with 2:10 left in the period, taking Goligoski's shot from the point and redirecting it from the low slot for his third goal in as many games.

curtis.zupke@latimes.com

Twitter: @curtiszupke