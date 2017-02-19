Ducks need just one goal to beat the Kings

Josh Manson scored his second goal of the season, John Gibson stopped 24 shots for his 10th career shutout and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Los Angeles Kings 1-0 on Sunday night.

The Ducks have won two of three games against the Kings this season, with Gibson recording shutouts in both victories.

Peter Budaj made 28 saves for the Kings, who have lost all three games since their bye week and five of their last six overall.

Manson scored 1:19 into the second period. Budaj never saw him streaking along the far circle for a one-timer after Ryan Getzlaf pulled the puck out of the corner.

Manson hadn't scored since Dec. 15 against Boston, going 28 games between goals. It was his first career goal against the Kings and third point in 11 rivalry games.

Budaj has given up 20 goals in his last six starts, but he came up with some timely saves to keep the Kings in the game.

Trevor Lewis should have tied the game for the Kings in the final 30 seconds of the second period. The puck careened off the boards and behind Gibson, who was out at the top of his crease, but Lewis somehow put it wide of the open net.

Kings rookie Adrian Kempe then hit the outside of the post off a rebound late in the third period, and Los Angeles got nothing from a subsequent power play for too many men on the ice.

It didn't take long for the Freeway Faceoff to become physical, when Jared Boll was left doubled over in pain after Kempe hit him in the midsection with his stick less than three minutes into the game. Boll and Kyle Clifford traded punches in a long and evenly matched fight late in the first, as the Ducks were willing to match the Kings' heavy game hit for hit.

Sami Vatanen hit the post during the Ducks' lone power-play opportunity in the first, and Ryan Kesler was unable to convert on two quality chances off Kings turnovers as Anaheim had a 9-7 edge in shots during the period.

NOTES: Getzlaf has 51 points in 62 career games against the Kings. Tanner Pearson was held scoreless after totaling four goals in his previous three games. The Kings have not scored in eight of nine periods against the Ducks this season.

sports@latimes.com