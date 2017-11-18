Kings strike down the Panthers 4-0 to end four-game losing streak

Johnny Brodzinski scored his first NHL goal, and Andy Adreoff scored his first of the season to lead the Kings to a 4-0 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

Backup Darcy Kuemper stopped 24 shots for the Kings for his eighth career shutout and first since Jan. 21, 2016, with Minnesota.

The Kings scored three goals in the third period to put away Florida and end a four-game losing streak. All those losses came at home after the Kings went 11-2-2 in its first 15 games.

Tyler Toffoli scored at 8:14 of the first period on a delayed penalty, beating James Reimer for a tap-in goal, his ninth of the season. Alex Iafallo battled to protect the puck behind the net to help set up the goal, and Drew Doughty made a nice pass to Toffoli. Dustin Brown also assisted.

Brodzinski scored on a backhander at 2:23 of the third to beat Reimer top shelf. His first career goal came against a Panthers team that includes Nick Bjugstad, his former high school teammate in Blaine, Minnesota.

Andreoff scored from in front of the net, putting the puck between Reimer's legs with 4:41 remaining. Trevor Lewis added an empty-netter for the fourth goal.

The Panthers struggled on the power play as their two-game winning streak was halted. Florida had 14 shots in the period but couldn't get one past Kuemper.

Neither Brown nor Anze Kopitar — both on the Kings' top line — had a shot on goal through the first two periods.

