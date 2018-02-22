Kings trade Darcy Kuemper to Coyotes for Tobias Rieder and Scott Wedgewood

Thursday will be the first time Carter will join his teammates since he lacerated an ankle tendon in the sixth game of the season on a routine play near the boards against the Montreal Canadiens. It is not known how long it will be for Carter to get cleared to play. The recovery time for the injury was not definitive and the team didn't put a time frame on his return, although Blake has alluded to Carter being the equivalent of an acquisition at Monday's trade deadline.