Patrick Kane, U.S. in hockey semifinals

Captain Patrick Kane scored two goals to lift the United States to a 3-2 win over the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals of the ice hockey world championship on Thursday while Canada beat Russia 5-4 in overtime.
Switzerland pulled off a surprise by eliminating Finland 3-2 and defending champion Sweden edged out Latvia 3-2.
Kane claimed the third-period winner to take the outright lead in the scoring table on 19 points, a U.S. record, with eight goals and 11 assists and set up a semifinal against Sweden on Saturday.
"It's my job to produce," Kane said. "It's always nice to contribute offensively."
The U.S. is looking for its first medal since picking up bronze in 2015.
"We came here to put ourselves in a position to try to win the gold," Kane said. "We're on the right path."
-- Associated Press
The Kings signed defenseman Oscar Fantenberg to a one-year contract extension worth $650,000 at the NHL level. Fantenberg won a job out of training camp and played in every game of the Kings' first-round playoff series.
-- Curtis Zupke