NHL playoffs: Lightning open playoffs with 5-2 victory over Devils

David Pastrnak also scored for Boston, and Sean Kuraly bunted one out of the air and into the net over goalie Frederik Andersen to make it 4-1 with seven minutes gone in the third period. Krejci bounced it in off Andersen from behind to make it 5-1 after Toronto's Nazem Kadri was thrown out of the game and given a five-minute major for an elbow to Tommy Wingels' head.