Oilers hope to learn from mistakes before meeting Ducks in Game 4

For the Ducks, Sunday’s six-goal performance in Game 3 of their playoff series with the Edmonton Oilers matched a franchise record for a postseason game.

For the Oilers, it was their worst defensive effort in...well, in less than two weeks.

Edmonton rebounded from that first disaster, a 7-0 loss to San Jose in a first-round game, to win four straight playoff games. And Monday the Oilers said they expect to make the same kind of rebound when they meet the Ducks again on Wednesday.

Edmonton leads the best-of-seven second-round series, 2-1.

“It’s easy fixes,” forward Patrick Maroon said. “We just have to continue what we’re going. We can’t really stress on what happened last night.

“We’ve got to play with the confidence we’ve been playing with all year. We’ve been a good bounce-back team all year. This is a good time to do that in Game 4.”

Forward Drake Caggiula agreed.

“A lot of was self-inflicted,” he said. “Just little mistakes that are easy to clean up.

“We’ve got to learn from past experiences. That 7-0 game, it was definitely not a game you want to remember. We learned a lot of lessons then [and] we learned some lessons last night. So we’re going to keep building off that.”

Coach Todd McLellan gave his players Monday off but he and his staff spent the morning breaking down tape, finding some patterns they will correct — constructively — before Wednesday.

“We can’t overcook it and overreact to it either because then you get the guys all clammed up and not playing freely,” he said.

Surprise start

The Ducks set a franchise record Sunday when Rickard Rakell scoring on a trick play just 25 seconds into the game.

After the puck dropped on a faceoff deep in the Ducks’ end, Andrew Cogliano raced off the ice while Rakell replaced him, coming through the door at the blue line. Ryan Getzlaf found him with a perfect pass behind the Edmonton defense, leaving Rakell with nothing but open ice in front of him.

But while the Oilers were embarrassed by the misdirection, they had nothing by praise for the play Monday.

“They had a guy come in one door and [a guy] out the other door and it caught us off guard,” Caggiula said. “It was a good play by them.”

Added McLellan: “We could see it happening but the player that needed to react to it didn’t quite get there in time and it’s in the goal. So tip your hat to their team for doing it.”

kevin.baxter@latimes.com

Follow Kevin Baxter on Twitter @kbaxter11