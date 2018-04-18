Ducks admire Vegas' sweep of the Kings, hope to avoid same result against the Sharks

"It's one game at a time. That's the kind of mind-set you've got to have," said Silfverberg, whose goal in Game 2 is the only even-strength goal the Ducks have produced among their three tallies in this series. "It's an elimination game but at the same time you can't get scared. You've got to embrace it and we've got to take it the right way and see it as a big challenge. We've got to make sure we play our best game of the series tonight and we'll see where it takes us."