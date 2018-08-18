Alemany defeats San Fernando 43-0 in Casey Clausen's coaching debut

Clausen is trying to build with young players and he’s got plenty. Kevin Green, a freshman receiver and the younger brother of former Valencia standout Mykael Wright, could be a star in the making. He was dazzling at times when quarterback Miller Moss got him the ball, making four catches for 67 yards. Sophomore Jaylin Smith had a 65-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Moss, a sophomore who started several games as a freshman at Loyola, completed 20 of 34 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Omari Garry scored three touchdowns. He caught a 14-yard touchdown pass and had TD runs. Sophomore receiver Alonzo Fontenette had five catches for 82 yards.