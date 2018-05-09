Arcadia Apaches’ perfect season broken up by the Crescenta Valley Falcons

Beer, a senior left-hander headed to UC Santa Barbara, always was going to be the pitcher No. 1-ranked Arcadia needed to fear most in its bid for an unbeaten regular season. Wins over Santa Ana Mater Dei, El Camino Real, San Dimas, Etiwanda and Chatsworth were nice, but everyone knew it would come down to finding a way to defeat Beer under the lights in the final week.