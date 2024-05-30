Regional playoffs: Kevin Jeon hits two home runs to power La Mirada into Division I final

The Southern California regionals in high school baseball is more than just a final tournament in 2024. It can be a sneak peek at 2025, and that’s the case for La Mirada, which received two home runs from junior Kevin Jeon, including a grand slam, and a two-run home run from junior Maverek Russell, to defeat Huntington Beach 10-8 on Thursday to advance to the Division I championship game.

La Mirada will play Orange Lutheran at Hart Park in the final Saturday.

Junior Jason Rodriguez allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings of relief after Huntington Beach scored six runs in the first inning.

Junior Aiden Aguayo had three hits. Jeon finished with three hits and five RBIs.

Orange Lutheran 3, Santa Margarita 0: Sophomore Gary Morse threw a one-hit shutout with five strikeouts to help the top-seeded Lancers reach the Division I final. Derek Curiel had two hits.

Moorpark 6, Ayala 3: The Musketeers earned a spot in the Division II final against top-seeded Bakersfield Liberty. Greg Lareva finished with three hits. Derek Nickels threw five scoreless innings to start the game.

St. John Bosco 5, Birmingham 0: Sophomore pitcher Julian Garcia was in dominating form to help the top-seeded Braves advance to the Division III championship game. He struck out 10 in a complete-game performance. Micah Taguiam had two hits and Noah Everly contributed a two-run single. St. John Bosco will host Bakersfield Christian, a 3-1 winner over Point Loma.

Softball

Etiwanda 1, Granada Hills 0: Cameryn Ortega outdueled Addison Moorman to lift Etiwanda into the Division II championship game. Ortega struck out seven, walked none and gave up three hits. Gisselle Peraza’s third-inning home run was the difference. Eitwanda will play at top-seeded Chula Vista Mater Dei on Saturday. Mater Dei defeated King 12-2.

Chatsworth 10, Bell 0: The Chancellors advanced to the Division V final.