Wilson and Lincoln engage in wildest scoring game in City Section football history

It was nearly 41 years ago, on Nov. 4, 1977, when Los Angeles Wilson opened a 63-0 halftime lead over L.A. Lincoln in a Northern League football game. National news was made after Lincoln refused to come out of its locker room. The Tigers got on their bus and left, forfeiting the game for what their coach said was safety reasons.
Fast forward to Friday night. Wilson opened a 50-14 halftime lead over Lincoln, then scored on the first play of the third quarter for a 58-14 lead. Old-timers from both sides had to be thinking 1977 all over again. The referee asked Lincoln coach Chris Rattay if he wanted to use a running clock.
“I said ‘no’ because of our history,” Rattay said. “I didn’t want any of the alumni or kids feeling we quit.”
The Tigers not only didn’t quit, they fought back. They scored 34 points in the third quarter and the football game suddenly resembled a basketball shootout.
“I felt it was the Twilight Zone,” Rattay said. “There was no defense.”
When the game ended, Wilson had 93 points, Lincoln 62. It’s the second-most combined points in California high school football history and the most in City Section history.
“Man, this game got into the record book again,” Rattay was thinking afterward.
Lincoln got as close as 69-55 in the fourth quarter. The Tigers made five interceptions in the second half, three by Sebastian Mejia. Freshman Andre Watkins rushed for 200 yards. Gio Suarez passed for 317 yards.
Wilson played without head coach Sergio Villasenor, who usually runs the defense. He was serving a one-game suspension for not filling out his roster properly on a required form, part of a new City Section rule this season in which teams must exchange rosters before games.
There were so many combined plays run by the two teams that Lincoln’s camera ran out of power after 166 plays, Rattay said.
Wilson sophomore quarterback Juilian Hernandez completed 21 of 34 passes for 562 yards and eight touchdowns. Jacob Holquin caught 15 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns.
In defeat, Lincoln learned a lot about itself.
“I was so proud,” Rattay said. “We had an incredible comeback.”
Magic number is six: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and Riverside Notre Dame each had players contribute six touchdowns in wins on Friday night.
Christian Grubb ran for five touchdowns and caught one TD pass in the Knights’ 54-21 win over Mission Hills Alemany.
Tyler Mosley caught three touchdowns and ran for three touchdowns in Riverside Notre Dame’s 70-56 win over Wildomar Elsinore.
Tying record: Boise State-bound quarterback Hank Bachmeier of Murrieta Valley tied the Southern Section record for career touchdown passes at 152 after connecting for four in a 48-46 win over Murrieta Mesa. He shares the record with former Santa Ana Mater Dei quarterback JT Daniels.
Costly injury: Mater Dei appears to have lost its best offensive lineman, Myles Murao, for the rest of the season after he sustained an ankle injury in a 42-7 win over San Juan Capistrano JSerra. Murao, a junior, was the only returning starter on the line from last year’s 15-0 championship team.