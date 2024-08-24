Garfield, Roosevelt finalizing deal to play at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 25

Warren fans root for their team at SoFi Stadium during a 28-21 win over Downey before more than 19,000 last season.

Garfield and Roosevelt are finalizing plans to play their annual high school football game at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 25, according to individuals from both schools. An official announcement is expected soon.

Known as the East L.A. Classic, the game produces the largest crowd for a high school football game in the City Section each year, and among the largest in the state.

It drew more than 22,000 fans to the Coliseum in 2022.

East L.A. College has been the most frequent site, where alumni come out en force as both schools hold their homecoming activities. No site has been listed on team schedules on MaxPreps, so it’s clear negotiations have been under way for weeks while waiting for the Los Angeles Unified School District to give final approval.

SoFi Stadium hosted its first high school football game last season. Warren played Downey before close to 19,000 after the Downey Unified School District allocated money to hold the event.

The Southern Section and City Section have been unable to reach an agreement to hold championship games at SoFi because officials say the costs are too much.