Catcher Johnny Tincher will not let Birmingham's bubble burst

At 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds, with agility and quickness, Tincher earned a reputation last season as an outstanding catcher. He started at Dodger Stadium behind the plate as the Patriots won the City Section championship. His pitchers trust him completely, enabling them to have confidence to throw curveballs in the dirt, knowing he'll find a way to block it. And trying to steal a base off him is pretty futile. He has thrown out eight of 11 runners trying to steal this season.