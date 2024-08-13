High school football: City Section preseason top 10 rankings

Dredon Fowles of Birmingham rushed for 125 yards in a state regional playoff win last season over Del Norte.

With 42 consecutive victories against City Section opponents and four consecutive City Section Open Division championships, Birmingham has been the dominant team in City football.

Its reign will be threatened this season.

Several key players transferred and the team will start a freshman at quarterback to begin the year, but the Patriots still hope to be contenders by season end.

Here’s the preseason top 10:

1. BIRMINGHAM. Linebacker Eddie Plaza, running back Dredon Fowles lead a team that will need improvement from Game 1 to Game 10.

2. SAN PEDRO. Returning linemen and big-play weapon Dylan Rubino are key for a team playing in the best league in the City Section.

3. CARSON. Chris Fields is a dynamic sophomore quarterback who will combine with the speedy Kamryn Hurst.

4. BANNING. The versatile Steven Perez leads a tough, driven Pilots.

5. NARBONNE. Quarterback Jaden O’Neal gives Gauchos a chance to build around as program continues to regain its footing.

6. PALISADES. Linebacker Jake Treibatch is outstanding and Loyola transfer Jack Thomas could be impact player at quarterback.

7. GARFIELD. The Bulldogs have running back Robert Sanchez and some good linemen to build around.

8. KING/DREW. Depth is still a concern but this is a team with lots of talent and potential.

9. GARDENA. Running back Xavier Grant is the player to watch.

10. VENICE. Sophomore quarterback Jaiden Noel has lots of talented receivers.

Others to watch: Kennedy, Franklin, Eagle Rock, Dorsey, Maya Angelou.