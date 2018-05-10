City Section to host inaugural competitive cheer championship on Saturday

Vinnie Orlando, the athletic director at Eaglecrest High in Centennial, Colo., and a former Woodland Hills El Camino Real assistant principal, said, "The commitment and dedication of these girls is really something else. They go to camps during the summer. They have regional competitions in the fall and nationals in February. There's no club influence. There's outside companies that have cheer year round, but the high school season is still sacred for state competition."