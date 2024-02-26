Advertisement
Cleveland girls’ soccer team is the newest City Section power

Cleveland High's City Section Division I championship soccer team.
By Eric Sondheimer
The Cleveland High girls’ soccer program has come out of nowhere to establish itself as a City Section power after reaching four consecutive Division I finals and finally winning the Division I title with a 1-0 overtime win over El Camino Real last week.

Second-year coach Greg Ibach was mentored by former coach Hector Ramirez since 2020 and has his team in the Southern California regionals. The Cavaliers host Garces in a Division II opener on Tuesday.

Seniors Natalie Grant and Keira Preis played in four City championship games and got their redemption after losing to El Camino Real 4-0 last season.

Freshmen have made major contributions, including Amber Ramirez (seven goals), the West Valley League offensive player of the year. Sophomore Yesenia Gomez (11 goals) had the game-winner against El Camino Real. Goalkeeper Stella Swanson has recorded 10 shutouts.

It’s pretty clear Cleveland has earned its spot alongside El Camino Real and Granada Hills as the newest City Section girls’ soccer powerhouse program.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

