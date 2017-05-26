Agoura's Tara Davis is the class of the Masters again

For the second consecutive year, Tara Davis won all three of her events at the Southern Section Masters meet on Friday evening at Arcadia High and put herself in position to pull off a trifecta at the state track and field finals next Friday and Saturday in Clovis.

Davis, an Agoura High senior who has committed to Georgia, got the crowd clapping and chanting her name during the long jump. After leaping a career-best 22 feet 3.75 inches in the Southern Section Division 2 finals last week at Cerritos College — the second-best U.S. prep mark all time in all conditions — she won with a 20-3.25 effort Friday, improving on her winning 19-10.50 jump at last year’s Masters meet and beating her closest competitor, Samantha Seaton of Westlake, by more than 14 inches.

One hour later, Davis stepped onto the track and ran the 100-meter hurdles in 13.45 seconds to defeat second-place Allie Jones of San Marcos by .45 of a second and better her winning time of 13.62 last year. Two weeks ago at the Division 2 prelims in Moorpark, she clocked a wind-aided 12.89 — the second-fastest national prep time ever in all conditions — making her only the fourth high school female to break 13 seconds.

Davis capped off her performance Friday by taking first place in the triple jump with a distance of 40 feet 4 inches. She won the event with a 41-4.50 leap last year, and her personal best outdoors is 43-2.0 at the Texas Relays during her junior year.

Davis just missed a sweep at last year's state meet, winning the 100 hurdles in 13.38 and the triple jump in 41-0.5 but finishing second in the long jump at 20-4.00.

Anaheim Canyon senior Rachel Baxter set a state record in the pole vault by clearing 14 feet 4 inches, two inches higher than her state-winning mark last season.

Vista Murrieta's Javelin Guidry, who lost to Isaiah Cunningham of Moreno Valley Rancho Verde by four hundredths of a second in the boys’ 100-meter dash at the Southern Section Division 1 finals last week, turned the tables Friday, beating Cunningham by six hundredths of a second in 10.35.

Calabasas sophomore D’Anna Nowling (11.57) edged Gardena Serra senior Jasmin Reed (11.59) in the girls’ 100-meter dash.

Malibu sophomore Claudia Lane won the girls’ 3,200 by almost 14 seconds in 10:10.25 and San Luis Obispo senior Callum Bolger won the boys’ 3,200 in 9:03.24.

Eight of the nine entrants in the boys’ 300 hurdles qualified for the state meet, with Upland senior Joseph Anderson winning in 36.58. Earlier, Anderson won the 110 hurdles in 13.56. Norco senior Shae Anderson won the girls’ 300 hurdles in 41.41 and the 400 in 53.67.

Ariyonna Augustine of Long Beach Poly won the girls’ 200 in 23.95 and Cunningham won the boys’ 200 in 21.52. Seniors Jacquelyn Hill of Etiwanda and Melissa Tanaka of Long Beach Poly finished 1-2 in the girls’ 800, in 2:09.09 and 2:09.82, respectively. Palos Verdes junior Ian Irish and Corona senior Enrique Villa were 1-2 in the boys’ race, in 1:55.21 and 1:55.40.

Six teams qualified for state in the girls’ 400 relay, with Calabasas taking first place in 46.45. Seven teams qualified for state in the boys’ 400 relay, led by Rancho Verde (41.14).

Six teams qualified for state in both the girls’ and boys’ 1,600 relays. Santa Margarita won the girls’ race in 3:47.82 and Eastvale Roosevelt clocked 3:15.30 to win the boys’ race.

sports@latimes.com