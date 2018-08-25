Mater Dei is big winner in Vegas blanking Bishop Gorman 42-0

Santa Ana Mater Dei’s trip to Las Vegas on Friday night to face Bishop Gorman couldn’t have gone any better.
Quarterback Bryce Young completed 10 of 13 passes for 254 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-0 victory.
Sean Dollars scored three touchdowns, and the Monarchs’ defense dominated from start to finish.
After committing turnovers on its opening two possessions, Mater Dei got 35-yard touchdown run from Young on a fourth-down scramble.
Michael Martinez gave him a block to clear the way near the end zone.
Young added a 49-yard touchdown pass to Dollars, who broke a tackle and rambled in for the score and a 14-0 halftime lead.
The Monarchs forced an incompletion on fourth down at the six-yard line to end the second quarter. Moses Sepulona, who had 10 tackles last week for Mater Dei, had a first-half sack.
Mater Dei opened last week with a 42-14 win over La Puente Bishop Amat but announced this week that it was forfeiting the win after discovering an ineligible player.