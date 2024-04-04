Prep sports roundup: Seth Hernandez hits two home runs, powering Corona to 11-0 victory

Seth Hernandez hit two home runs Thursday to lift Corona into the Boras Classic championship game.

Seth Hernandez, the pitcher, is pretty good, but so is Seth Hernandez the hitter.

The Corona High junior hit a pair of two-run home runs Thursday in the semifinals of the Boras Classic at JSerra, powering the No. 1-ranked Panthers (15-1) to an 11-0 win over Etiwanda. Hernandez has three home runs in the tournament. Corona will play host Mater Dei in Friday’s Southern California championship game at 6 p.m.

Anthony Murphy also homered and had three hits and three RBIs. Josh Springer had two doubles and Hernandez finished with six RBIs. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Ethan Schiefelbein struck out 11 and allowed two hits in six innings.

Friday will be Corona’s final game in Southern California before the Panthers head to North Carolina to play in the National High School Invitational next week.

Mater Dei 4, Huntington Beach 3: The Monarchs pulled out the win with two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning on an RBI double by Antonio Ganem to earn a spot against Corona in the Boras Classic final. It was the second straight night Mater Dei won in the 11th inning.

Huntington Beach took a 3-2 lead in the top of the ninth when Matt Hansen doubled, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly from CJ Weinstein. Mater Dei tied it 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth on a two-out RBI single from Ganem. Mater Dei loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the 10th but the Oilers got a double play to end the inning, with left fielder Braedon Peterson-Cheek throwing out the potential winning run at the plate. Brandon Thomas struck out eight and walked none in eight innings for Mater Dei.

Aquinas 8, Oaks Christian 3: Terrelle Parks had two hits and two RBIs for Aquinas.

Maranatha 3, La Mirada 2: Jacob Yun’s two-run double in the sixth inning keyed Maranatha’s win. AJ Beltre got the save.

JSerra 3, La Costa Canyon 1: Tyler Dunning had a home run and Marcus Greis had an RBI double for the Lions.

San Dimas 7, Crespi 1: Landon White and Jude Favela each had three RBIs to advance San Dimas into the consolation final of the Boras Classic against JSerra.

Carlsbad 2, South Hills 0: The Huskies were limited to two hits.

El Dorado 10, Gahr 0: The Golden Hawks advance to the 3:30 p.m. championship game of the National Classic on Friday at El Dorado. Diego Gonzalez had a double and home run and Travis Maxwell struck out five with no walks in five innings.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 4, Servite 2: With the bases loaded, two outs and the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Dom Cadiz singled to pushed across a run and help the Knights win in the National Classic semifinals. Cadiz finished with two hits and two RBIs. Sophomore Juju Diaz-Jones allowed one unearned run in four innings. In 22 2/3 innings this season, he has a 0.00 ERA. Logan Berenson got the save in the seventh.

Corona Centennial 9, Mission Viejo 3: The Huskies (15-3) were led by Ryder Dykstra, who had four hits and three RBIs. Three of his hits were doubles.

Santa Margarita 7, Bishop Amat 0: Brennan Bauer threw the shutout, striking out four and walking one.

Paraclete 12, Chaminade 6: A seven-run sixth inning lifted Paraclete. Matthew Mahoney and Jakob Pieters each had three hits for Paraclete. Matt Churchill had three RBIs for Chaminade.

Pleasant Valley 3, Westlake 2: The Warriors (14-2) lost for only the second time at Paso Robles. A two-run double by Isiah Fortune in the seventh won it for Pleasant Valley. Dylan Volantis struck out 10 with no walks in five scoreless innings.

Mira Costa 1, West Ranch 0: The Mustangs pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh on an error. Five pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout. Hunter Manning allowed no runs and two hits in six innings for West Ranch.

Los Alamitos 6, Esperanza 1: Devin Porch, Jake Natori and CJ Berthon each had two hits for Los Alamitos.

Taft 1, Cleveland 0: Anthony Ruggier threw a four-hit shutout and Damian Stec hit a first-inning home run to lead Taft to its second straight 1-0 win this week in the West Valley League.

Granada Hills 2, Arcadia 1: Alex Schmidt switched from catcher to pitcher and threw four scoreless innings to lead the Highlanders.

Sylmar 14, Van Nuys 0: Victor Carrera had two hits and three RBIs and Victor Espinoza homered for the Spartans in a Valley Mission League win.

Calabasas 4, Villa Park 3: In a battle of top 25 teams, Luc Olson threw three shutout innings of relief and AJ Seidel broke a 3-3 tie with an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning for Calabasas. Matthew Witkow had two hits and three RBIs.

Edison 2, La Palma Kennedy 0: The Chargers scored two runs in the top of the 10th, with Cody Kruis getting an RBI double. Landon Veirs threw eight shutout innings and Camden Cirillo finished up in the ninth. Tyler Onofre held Edison hitless for eight innings, striking out 11.

Fullerton 9, Sunny Hills 2: Miguel Velasquez had a home run and two RBIs and Zach Fany had three hits and two RBIs for Fullerton.

Santa Monica 5, Highland 1: Jackson Klein (7-0) struck out eight in six innings and Brady Satinover had three hits to lead Santa Monica.

Corona del Mar 1, Marina 0: Stevie Jones threw a one-hitter.

Foothill 2, Trabuco Hills 1: Sean Green delivered a walk-off RBI double in the seventh inning for Foothill. Foothill also defeated Costa Mesa 5-2.

Ventura 5, Oxnard Pacifica 4: Josh Woodworth had three hits for Ventura and also threw 4 1/3 innings.

Softball

Granada Hills 11, Cleveland 1: Malia Plourde had three hits, including a home run, to lead the Highlanders.

Los Alamitos 12, Newport Harbor 2: Callie Fitzpatrick hit two home runs and finished with four RBIs.