Boys' basketball: Bishop Montgomery begins the year at No. 1

A look at The Times’ preseason top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:
Rk. School: Comments by Eric Sondheimer
1. BISHOP MONTGOMERY: Guards David Singleton and Gianni Hunt are better than ever.
2. MATER DEI: No Bol Bol, but Spencer Freedman, Michael Chang lead the way.
3. SIERRA CANYON: After Jan. 1, team will have five top transfers in its starting lineup.
4. CHINO HILLS: Andre Ball is much improved, and Onyeka Okongwu is terrific.
5. FAIRFAX: The Lions need Kirk Smith to rebound, block shots and stay calm.
6. WESTCHESTER: Jeremiah Turley and Jordan Brinson are the top guard duo.
7. OAK PARK: Riley Battin’s scoring and rebounding lift the Eagles.
8. CRESPI: Brandon Williams is back, so beware.
9. PASADENA: Bryce Hamilton and Darius Brown are outstanding guards.
10. SANTA MARGARITA: The Eagles have size, strength and toughness.
11. CORONA CENTENNIAL: A young team will be very good at season’s end.
12. DAMIEN: Cameron Shelton is ready for a big season.
13. RANCHO CHRISTIAN: Watch out for the Mobley brothers.
14. LONG BEACH POLY: No size here, but the guards know how to play defense.
15. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT: There’s talent to cause trouble.
16. TAFT: If 6-10 Antwan January stays eligible, Toreadors can be very good.
17. ALEMANY: Fred Odhiambo, a 7-footer, must be dealt with.
18. DOMINGUEZ: The Dons’ guard play should be outstanding.
19. WINDWARD: Jules Bernard leads Wildcats.
20. HARVARD-WESTLAKE: This young team will have great chemistry.
21. BIRMINGHAM:: Devonaire Doutrive should lead the City Section in scoring.
22. MAYFAIR: Josh Christopher is a future star.
23. ROLLING HILLS PREP: The State Division V champs all return.
24. JSERRA: Lots of size will aid the Lions, led by 6-11 Joel Mensah.
25. CAPISTRANO VALLEY: Dawson Baker leads four returning starters.