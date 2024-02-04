Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings

Harvard-Westlake star Trent Perry is all smiles during a recent game.
The always-smiling Trent Perry will try to lead No. 1-seeded Harvard-Westlake to the Southern Section Open Division title.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland after Week 10 of the 2023-24 season.

Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank

1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (25-3); Mission League tournament champions; 2

2. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (29-2); Big VIII League tournament champions; 4

3. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (26-2); Trinity League champions; 5

4. SIERRA CANYON (24-2); Trailblazers upset by Crespi in overtime; 1

5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (24-3); Mercy Miller needs to get healthy; 3

6. ST. JOHN BOSCO (23-5); Waiting for Kade Bonam to return from injury; 6

7. JSERRA (24-4); Lions will be dangerous playoff team; 7

8. WINDWARD (25-3); Going unbeaten in Gold Coast League is big achievement; 8

9.. CORONA CENTENNIAL (20-10); Second place to Roosevelt in Big VIII League; 9

10. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (22-5); Went 10-0 in Del Rey League; 10

11. DAMIEN (24-4); Baseline League champions; 11

12. LA MIRADA (21-7); Went unbeaten in Gateway League; 12

13. REDONDO UNION (22-4); Finished unbeaten in Bay League; 14

14. LOS ALAMITOS (23-5); Surf League champions; 15

15. CRESPI (24-7); Young Celts were runners-up to Harvard-Westlake; 18

16. ETIWANDA (23-5); Runner-up to Damien in Baseline League; 13

17. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (20-8); Dominated Olympic League rivals; 16

18. SANTA MARGARITA (17-10); Fourth place in the Trinity League; 17

19. FOOTHILL (20-8); Unbeaten champions of Crestview League; 19

20. PASADENA (24-3); Pacific League champions; 20

21. NEWPORT BEACH PACIFICA CHRISTIAN (18-10); San Joaquin League champions; 23

22. RANCHO VERDE (24-4); Finished 7-1 in league; 21

23. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY (17-9); Coming on strong; NR

24. SAN CLEMENTE (23-5); Went 8-0 in South Coast League; NR

25. ST. ANTHONY (20-7); Second place in Del Rey League; NR

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement