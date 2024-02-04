The Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland after Week 10 of the 2023-24 season.
Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank
1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (25-3); Mission League tournament champions; 2
2. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (29-2); Big VIII League tournament champions; 4
3. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (26-2); Trinity League champions; 5
4. SIERRA CANYON (24-2); Trailblazers upset by Crespi in overtime; 1
5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (24-3); Mercy Miller needs to get healthy; 3
6. ST. JOHN BOSCO (23-5); Waiting for Kade Bonam to return from injury; 6
7. JSERRA (24-4); Lions will be dangerous playoff team; 7
8. WINDWARD (25-3); Going unbeaten in Gold Coast League is big achievement; 8
9.. CORONA CENTENNIAL (20-10); Second place to Roosevelt in Big VIII League; 9
10. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (22-5); Went 10-0 in Del Rey League; 10
11. DAMIEN (24-4); Baseline League champions; 11
12. LA MIRADA (21-7); Went unbeaten in Gateway League; 12
13. REDONDO UNION (22-4); Finished unbeaten in Bay League; 14
14. LOS ALAMITOS (23-5); Surf League champions; 15
15. CRESPI (24-7); Young Celts were runners-up to Harvard-Westlake; 18
16. ETIWANDA (23-5); Runner-up to Damien in Baseline League; 13
17. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (20-8); Dominated Olympic League rivals; 16
18. SANTA MARGARITA (17-10); Fourth place in the Trinity League; 17
19. FOOTHILL (20-8); Unbeaten champions of Crestview League; 19
20. PASADENA (24-3); Pacific League champions; 20
21. NEWPORT BEACH PACIFICA CHRISTIAN (18-10); San Joaquin League champions; 23
22. RANCHO VERDE (24-4); Finished 7-1 in league; 21
23. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY (17-9); Coming on strong; NR
24. SAN CLEMENTE (23-5); Went 8-0 in South Coast League; NR
25. ST. ANTHONY (20-7); Second place in Del Rey League; NR
