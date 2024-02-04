The Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings

More to Read

25. ST. ANTHONY (20-7); Second place in Del Rey League; NR

24. SAN CLEMENTE (23-5); Went 8-0 in South Coast League; NR

18. SANTA MARGARITA (17-10); Fourth place in the Trinity League; 17

16. ETIWANDA (23-5); Runner-up to Damien in Baseline League; 13

15. CRESPI (24-7); Young Celts were runners-up to Harvard-Westlake; 18

12. LA MIRADA (21-7); Went unbeaten in Gateway League; 12

10. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (22-5); Went 10-0 in Del Rey League; 10

9.. CORONA CENTENNIAL (20-10); Second place to Roosevelt in Big VIII League; 9

8. WINDWARD (25-3); Going unbeaten in Gold Coast League is big achievement; 8

7. JSERRA (24-4); Lions will be dangerous playoff team; 7

6. ST. JOHN BOSCO (23-5); Waiting for Kade Bonam to return from injury; 6

5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (24-3); Mercy Miller needs to get healthy; 3

4. SIERRA CANYON (24-2); Trailblazers upset by Crespi in overtime; 1

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland after Week 10 of the 2023-24 season.

The always-smiling Trent Perry will try to lead No. 1-seeded Harvard-Westlake to the Southern Section Open Division title.

