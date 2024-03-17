The Times’ boys’ basketball final top 25 rankings
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland after Week 10 of the 2023-24 season.
Rk. SCHOOL; Finish; last rank
1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (33-3); SS, Regional and State Open Division champions; 1
2. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (31-4); SS and Regional Open Division runner-up; 2
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (28-7); SS Open Division pool play, Regional and State DI champions; 6
4. St. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (24-7); SS Open Division pool play, Regional Open Division first round; 10
5. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (29-6); SS Open Division pool play, Regional Division I runner-up; 3
6. SIERRA CANYON (26-4); SS Open Division pool play, Regional Open Division first round; 4
7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (31-4); SS Division 1 champions, Regional Division I semifinalist; 5
8. WINDWARD (29-5); SS Division I runner-up, Regional Division I second round; 8
9. DAMIEN (28-6); SS Division 1 semifinalist, Regional Division I semifinalist; 11
10. CRESPI (24-8); SS Division 2AA second round; 15
Harvard-Westlake’s Trent Perry and Etiwanda’s Kennedy Smith headline the Los Angeles Times’ 2023-24 all-star boys’ and girls’ basketball teams. Here’s complete coverage.
11. REDONDO UNION (25-6); SS Division 1 semifinalist, Regional Division I second round; 13
12. ROLLING HILLS PREP (27-7); SS Division 1 runner-up, Regional Division I semifinalist; NR
13. JSERRA (25-7); SS Open Division pool play, Regional Division I first round; 7
14 CORONA CENTENNIAL (21-14); Regional Division I first round; 9
15. LOS ALAMITOS (24-6); SS Division 1 quarterfinalist; 14
16. ST. ANTHONY (25-8); SS Division 2AA champion, Regional Division I first round; 25
17. LA MIRADA (21-8); SS Division 1 second round; 12
18. ETIWANDA (25-6); SS Division 1 quarterfinalist; 16
19. SANTA MARGARITA (19-11); SS Division 1 quarterfinalist; 18
20. KING/DREW (21-12); City Section Open Division champion, Regional Division II semifinalist; NR
21. BISHOP ALEMANY (25-15); SS Division 3A champion; Regional and State Division III champions; NR
22. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (26-10); SS 2AA semifinalist, Regional Division II finalist; 17
23. ST. FRANCIS (20-11); SS Division 1 second round; NR
24. FOOTHILL (21-9); SS Division 1 second round; 19
25. ANAHEIM CANYON (22-8); SS D1 second round; NR
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.