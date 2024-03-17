Advertisement
The Times’ boys’ basketball final top 25 rankings

Harvard-Westlake coach David Rebibo lifts the Open Division state trophy overhead as his team celebrates around him.
Harvard-Westlake coach David Rebibo celebrates a second straight Open Division state title with Barron Linnekens and Robert Hinton.
(Greg Stein)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland after Week 10 of the 2023-24 season.

Rk. SCHOOL; Finish; last rank

1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (33-3); SS, Regional and State Open Division champions; 1

2. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (31-4); SS and Regional Open Division runner-up; 2

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (28-7); SS Open Division pool play, Regional and State DI champions; 6

4. St. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (24-7); SS Open Division pool play, Regional Open Division first round; 10

5. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (29-6); SS Open Division pool play, Regional Division I runner-up; 3

6. SIERRA CANYON (26-4); SS Open Division pool play, Regional Open Division first round; 4

7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (31-4); SS Division 1 champions, Regional Division I semifinalist; 5

8. WINDWARD (29-5); SS Division I runner-up, Regional Division I second round; 8

9. DAMIEN (28-6); SS Division 1 semifinalist, Regional Division I semifinalist; 11

10. CRESPI (24-8); SS Division 2AA second round; 15

Brayden Burries of Eastvale Roosevelt goes up for shot against St. John Bosco's Elzie Harrington (3).

11. REDONDO UNION (25-6); SS Division 1 semifinalist, Regional Division I second round; 13

12. ROLLING HILLS PREP (27-7); SS Division 1 runner-up, Regional Division I semifinalist; NR

13. JSERRA (25-7); SS Open Division pool play, Regional Division I first round; 7

14 CORONA CENTENNIAL (21-14); Regional Division I first round; 9

15. LOS ALAMITOS (24-6); SS Division 1 quarterfinalist; 14

16. ST. ANTHONY (25-8); SS Division 2AA champion, Regional Division I first round; 25

17. LA MIRADA (21-8); SS Division 1 second round; 12

18. ETIWANDA (25-6); SS Division 1 quarterfinalist; 16

19. SANTA MARGARITA (19-11); SS Division 1 quarterfinalist; 18

20. KING/DREW (21-12); City Section Open Division champion, Regional Division II semifinalist; NR

21. BISHOP ALEMANY (25-15); SS Division 3A champion; Regional and State Division III champions; NR

22. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (26-10); SS 2AA semifinalist, Regional Division II finalist; 17

23. ST. FRANCIS (20-11); SS Division 1 second round; NR

24. FOOTHILL (21-9); SS Division 1 second round; 19

25. ANAHEIM CANYON (22-8); SS D1 second round; NR

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

