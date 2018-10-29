The Times' final regular-season rankings for high school football

A look at The Times’ final regular-season rankings of high school football teams in the Southland:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game (last week’s ranking)
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (10-0) def. Servite 56-0 | vs. Gardena Serra, Friday (1)
2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (10-0) def. Eastvale Roosevelt 84-14 | vs. Orange Lutheran, Friday (2)
3. MATER DEI (8-2) def. Orange Lutheran 45-7 | at Valencia, Friday (3)
4. OAKS CHRISTIAN (10-0) def. Westlake 13-7 | vs. Chaminade, Friday (4)
5. JSERRA (8-2) def. Santa Margarita 42-17 | at LB Poly, Friday (5)
6. BISHOP AMAT (9-1) def. Alemany 24-19 | vs. Mission Viejo, Friday (6)
7. CORONA DEL MAR (8-1-1) def. Huntington Beach 41-7 | vs. Redondo, Friday (9)
8. CALABASAS (8-2) def. St. Bonaventure 44-16 | vs. St. Francis, Friday (10)
9. NARBONNE (7-3) def. Carson 41-7 | vs. Venice, Nov. 9 (11)
10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-5) lost to Mater Dei 45-7 | at Corona Centennial, Friday (8)
11. SAN CLEMENTE (6-4) idle | vs. Murrieta Valley, Friday (13)
12. NORCO (8-2) def. Corona 63-0 | vs. Redlands East Valley, Friday (14)
13. VISTA MURRIETA (8-2) def. Murrieta Valley,35-21 | vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday (15)
14. MISSION VIEJO (5-5) def. Tesoro 37-7 | at Bishop Amat, Friday (16)
15. LOS ALAMITOS (8-1-1) def. Edison 17-10 | vs. Westlake, Friday (17)
16. SIERRA CANYON (7-3) def. Paraclete 49-14 | vs Eastvale Roosevelt, Friday (18)
17. UPLAND (8-2) lost to Rancho Cucamonga 34-20 | vs. Heritage, Friday (7)
18. LONG BEACH POLY (8-2) idle | vs. JSerra, Friday (19)
19. VILLA PARK (10-0) def. Anaheim Canyon, 41-8 | vs. Yucaipa, Friday (20)
20. CAJON (9-1) def. Carter, 46-21 | vs. Paloma Valley, Friday (21)
21. RANCHO VERDE (10-0) def. Heritage, 17-10 | vs. Tesoro, Friday (23)
22. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (7-3) def. Chaminade, 52-24 | at La Habra, Friday (24)
23. GRACE BRETHREN (8-2) def. Camarillo, 42-21 | vs. St. Bonaventure, Friday (25)
24. WESTLAKE (7-3) lost to Oaks Christian, 13-7 | at Los Alamitos, Friday (22)
25. CAMARILLO (9-1) lost to Grace Brethren, 42-21 | vs. Rio Mesa, Friday (12)