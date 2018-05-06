The Times' top 25 boys baseball rankings

A look at the Southland's top boys baseball teams:
1. ARCADIA (23-0); Showdown vs. Crescenta Valley on Tuesday; 1
2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (23-3); Closing in on No. 1 seed in Division 1; 2
3. HUNTINGTON BEACH (24-4); Finish league with two-game series vs. Edison; 3
4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (19-7); Top sophomore pitchers in Max Rajcic, Christian Rodriguez; 3
5. LA MIRADA (23-3-1); Matadores are 10-0 in Suburban League; 5
6. MIRA COSTA (26-2); Play Redondo to decide Bay League title; 7
7. EL TORO (20-6-1); Erik Tolman continues to star on mound, at plate; 6
8. BECKMAN (20-3-1); One-game lead in Pacific Coast League; 8
9. PALM DESERT (21-4); Has won 10 straight league titles; 9
10. SOUTH HILLS (19-6); Palomares Leaguer champs; 10
11. YUCAIPA (22-4); One-game lead in Citrus Belt League; 12
12. SERVITE (17-10); Took two of three from St. John Bosco; 14
13. CORONA (20-7); First place in the Big VIII League; 15
14. ALEMANY (17-11); Ready for Division 2 playoffs; 16
15. ST. JOHN BOSCO (14-10); In second place in Trinity League; 13
16. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (19-8); El Toro series is playoff-like preview; 18
17. SOUTH TORRANCE (23-4); Pioneer League champs; 22
18. HART (17-11); Clinched share of Foothill League title; 23
19. CYPRESS (20-7-1); Face Pacifica for league title; 25
20. CAMARILLO (21-5); In position to win Coastal Canyon League; 20
21. DAMIEN (15-8); Nine-game winning streak; NR
22. ETIWANDA (17-7); Three-game series this week vs. Damien; NR
23. TESORO (20-8-1); Sea View League champs; NR
24. JSERRA (16-11); Battling for D1 playoff spot; 21
25. CORONA DEL MAR (18-5); Junior Tommy Wilcox is 8-1 with 1.48 ERA; NR
Follow Eric Sondheimer on Twitter @LATSondheimer