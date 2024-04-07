Advertisement
The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Mater Dei players celebrate after winning the Southern California Division of the Boras Classic.
Mater Dei players celebrate after winning the Southern California Division of the Boras Classic with an upset of Corona.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 8 of the 2024 season.

Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank

1. CORONA (15-2); Three home runs last week for Seth Hernandez; 1

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (15-3-1); Headed to North Carolina for National High School Invitational; 2

3. SANTA MARGARITA (13-5-1); Brody Schumaker batting .417; 5

4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (14-4); Going to National High School Invitational; 3

5. MATER DEI (12-6); Boras Classic champions; 23

6. HUNTINGTON BEACH (14-5); Went 3-1 at Boras Classic; 7

7. JSERRA (11-5-1); Charlie Caruso doing good job as leadoff hitter; 6

8. WESTLAKE (15-3); Nolan Johnson hitting .447 with 19 RBIs; 8

9. SAN DIMAS (16-4); Landon White has 22 hits, 23 RBIs; 4

10. CORONA CENTENNIAL (15-3); Three games this week vs. Roosevelt; 9

11. CHAMINADE (14-6); Matt Churchill has four home runs; 11

12. ARLINGTON (15-2); 4-0 in River Valley League; 12

13. ST. JOHN BOSCO (13-4); Big series this week vs. Mater Dei; 13

14. LA MIRADA (15-5); Big week for Aiden Aguayo with two home runs; 10

15. CALABASAS (12-6); Tied for first place in Marmonte League; 17

16. VILLA PARK (12-8); Justin Tims beat Harvard-Westlake; 20

17. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (13-6-1); National Classic champions; NR

18. LOS ALAMITOS (16-5); Two-game series this week with Edison; 19

19. LA SALLE (13-7); Sophomore Chris Cardenas has three home runs; 15

20. MARANATHA (11-5); Jacob Yun making major contributions; 18

21. PALOMA VALLEY (18-1); Chapman Weber has 20 hits and 5-0 pitching record; NR

22. SOUTH HILLS (14-7); Unbeaten in Hacienda League; 14

23. MURRIETA VALLEY (13-5); Three-game series with Vista Murrieta; 24

24. SAN JUAN HILLS (15-4); Showdown with Aliso Niguel; 25

25. BISHOP AMAT (13-5); Two-game series with Gardena Serra; 16

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

