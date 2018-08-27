The Times' top 25 football rankings

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:
Rank | School (W-L) Result | Next game (last week's ranking)
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0) def. Bakersfield Garces, 56-0 | vs. Honolulu Mililani, Friday (1)
2. MATER DEI (1-1) def. Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 42-0 | at La Mirada, Friday (2)
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 45-28 | vs. Pittsburg, Friday (3)
4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (1-1) lost to Corona Centennial, 45-28 | vs. Vista Murrieta (at Orange Coast College), Friday (4)
5. UPLAND (1-0) idle | vs. Redlands East Valley, Friday (5)
6. MISSION VIEJO (2-0) def. Santa Margarita, 30-20 | vs. La Habra, Friday (6)
7. JSERRA (2-0) def. Calabasas, 49-21 | at Bishop Amat, Friday (7)
8. Gardena SERRA (1-0) def. San Mateo Serra, 41-22 | at San Diego Cathedral, Saturday (8)
9. OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-0) def. Edison, 38-7 | vs. Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic (at San Diego Cathedral), Saturday (9)
10. CAJON (2-0) def. Paloma Valley, 48-7 | at Murrieta Valley, Friday (11)
11. BISHOP AMAT (2-0) def. Paramount, 21-6 | vs. JSerra, Friday (12)
12. CHAMINADE (1-1) def. Paraclete, 49-3 | at San Marcos Mission Hills, Friday (13)
13. LONG BEACH POLY (2-0) def. Narbonne, 26-3 | at Los Alamitos (at Cerritos College), Friday (14)
14. WESTLAKE (2-0) def. San Marcos Mission Hills, 28-13 | vs. Oxnard, Friday (16)
15. SERVITE (2-0) def. Norco, 37-32 | vs. Eastvale Roosevelt (at Cerritos College), Sep. 7 (25)
16. CORONA DEL MAR (1-1) def. Palos Verdes, 28-6 | vs. El Toro (at Newport Harbor), Friday (17)
17. NARBONNE (0-2) lost to Long Beach Poly, 26-3 | vs. Palos Verdes, Thursday (10)
18. NORCO (1-1) lost to Servite, 37-32 | at Rancho Cucamonga, Friday (15)
19. SANTA MARGARITA (1-1) lost to Mission Viejo, 30-20 | vs. Greenwood Village (Colo.) Cherry Creek, Friday (20)
20. CALABASAS (0-1) lost to JSerra, 49-21 | vs. Lawndale, Friday (18)
21. VALENCIA (0-1) lost to Las Vegas Arbor View, 17-14 | at Silverado, Friday (21)
22. LOYOLA (1-0) def. Fairfax, 51-7 | vs. San Diego St. Augustine, Friday (24)
23. SAN CLEMENTE (1-1) lost to San Diego Torrey Pines, 47-45 | vs. Carlsbad La Costa Canyon, Friday (23)
24. CATHEDRAL (2-0) def. Arcadia, 33-10 | at Carson, Thursday (NR)
25. HERITAGE (1-0) def. Oak Hills, 24-7 | vs. Great Oak, Friday (NR)