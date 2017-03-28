Birmingham's Nick Halic is the boys' basketball coach of the year

Since Lake Balboa Birmingham opened in 1953, the school had never won a City Section basketball title — until this season.

Under Coach Nick Halic, a 34-year-old Birmingham grad, the Patriots put together an 18-game winning streak while going unbeaten in January and February.

Even as the expectations and pressure grew, Halic kept his team focused. Then came the 85-80 triumph over Westchester to win the City Open Division title.

“This year we had a good combination of experience and really talented players,” Halic said. The Patriots also had a coach who learned his own lessons a year ago, losing to more experienced coaches and coming back wiser.

For guiding Birmingham to its first City title in school history, Halic has been selected the Los Angeles Times’ boys’ basketball coach of the year.

The Patriots finished with a 27-4 record and defeated rival Woodland Hills Taft four times. They also won against Santa Margarita, Oak Park, Harbor City Narbonne, Westchester (twice), Rancho Cucamonga Etiwanda and Long Beach Poly.

“A real challenge was keeping them centered and focused without letting them get too full of themselves,” Halic said.

Halic helped develop Devante Doutrive into the best player in the City Section. And his players remained unselfish to the end.

“I’m just really proud of them if you realize the amount of pressure on them all year,” Halic said. “I never brought [a title] up. The pressure starts to build. When are you going to choke? When are you going to slip up? They never did.”

Caption Lakers honor Shaquille O'Neal with giant statue outside Staples Center Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Caption Lakers honor Shaquille O'Neal with giant statue outside Staples Center Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Caption The Rams begin free agency by signing a receiver and a tackle The Rams opened free agency by signing receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. What moves will the team make next? The Rams opened free agency by signing receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. What moves will the team make next? Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Tom Brady leads Patriots to epic Super Bowl comeback victory After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A.

eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

Twitter: latsondheimer