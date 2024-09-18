Advertisement
High School Sports

High school flag football: Week 4 scores

Birmingham quarterback Jessica Rose avoids a San Pedro defender.
Birmingham quarterback Jessica Rose avoids a San Pedro defender during the first half of the Patriots’ 14-6 win in the City Section Open Division girls’ flag football championship game Saturday.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
By Steve Galluzzo
HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL

MONDAY’S RESULTS

City Section

Crenshaw 19, GALA 13

Eagle Rock 31, Sylmar 6

Foshay 20, Los Angeles 6

Fremont 32, L.A. Jordan 6

Jefferson 31, Santee 6

King/Drew 28, Hawkins 6

LACES 6, L.A. University 6

Los Angeles 20, West Adams 6

San Fernando 32, Rise Kohyang 6

San Fernando 19, Arleta 12

San Pedro 46, Venice 0

Southern Section

Alta Loma 14, Colony 6

Anaheim 32, Loara 0

Anaheim Canyon 20, Yorba Linda 6

Artesia 13, Paramount 0

Azusa 12, Baldwin Park 7

Bonita 33, Claremont 22

Bolsa Grande 12, Westminster La Quinta 7

Brea Olinda 21, Sunny Hills 0

Brentwood 40, Providence 0

Canyon Springs 19, Arlington 6

Colony 12, Los Altos 6

Compton 20, Long Beach Wilson 6

Corona 30, Corona Centennial 6

Corona 31, Riverside King 28

Corona del Mar 20, JSerra 12

Corona Santiago 14, Corona 13

Costa Mesa 12, Ocean View 0

Covina 26, Rowland 12

Cypress 33, El Dorado 14

Duarte 25, Workman 12

El Modena 44, Garden Grove Pacifica 0

Etiwanda 44, Chino Hills 28

Fullerton 15, Laguna Hills 14

Gahr 64, Whitney 0

Garden Grove Santiago 12, Savanna 6

Hart 33, Valencia 6

Hillcrest 22, Chino 14

Huntington Beach 32, Fountain Valley 0

Irvine University 32, Laguna Beach 0

Katella 12, Godinez 0

La Habra 26, Sonora 19

Lakewood St. Joseph 28, St. Anthony 0

La Palma Kennedy 20, Garden Grove 12

La Sierra 41, Indian Springs 0

Linfield Christian 47, United Christian Academy 0

Loma Linda Academy 13, Norte Vista 13

Los Altos 13, Alta Loma 6

Mayfair 33, California 24

Millikan 24, Lakewood 20

Montebello 13, Santa Fe 8

Newport Harbor 39, Marina 0

Nogales 19, Edgewood 0

Norco 31, Riverside King 28

Northview 25, West Covina 22

Northwood 20, Portola 14

Norwalk 25, Glenn 14

Ontario Christian 48, Aquinas 6

Orange 53, Magnolia 6

Palm Desert 12, Desert Hot Springs 0

Patriot 31, Ramona 22

Pioneer 18, Whittier 12

Placentia Valencia 34, Buena Park 10

Rancho Cucamonga 53, Los Osos 6

Sage Hill 34, Rosary Academy 32

San Jacinto Valley Academy 20, Banning 18

Santa Margarita 27, Tesoro 0

Segerstrom 21, Estancia 14

Serra 21, Ramona Convent 0

South Hills 45, Colony 12

St. Mary’s Academy 28, St. Bernard 6

Troy 22, La Mirada 6

Upland 38, St. Lucy’s 6

Warren 7, Schurr 6

Western 20, Saddleback 12

Westminster 6, Tustin 0

West Ranch 31, Vasquez 6

Woodbridge 30, Irvine 7

Intersectional

Bell Gardens 34, CALS Early College 16

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Southern Section

Aliso Niguel 12, Mission Viejo 0

Antelope Valley 55, Eastside 0

Ayala 20, Glendora 0

Azusa 30, Sierra Vista 0

Beaumont 45, Redlands 6

Bonita 35, Covina 0

Canyon Springs 13, Temescal Canyon 6

Chaffey 20, Montclair 6

Corona 19, Crean Lutheran 7

Desert Hot Springs 23, Cathedral City 6

Desert Hot Springs 30, Cathedral City 0

Duarte 25, Pomona 6

Etiwanda 25, Rancho Cucamonga 19

Garey 36, Nogales 0

Highland 76, Littlerock 0

Hillcrest 12, Riverside Poly 6

JSerra 39, Dana Hills 7

J.W. North 18, Arlington 13

Kaiser 12, Arroyo Valley 6

Kaiser 13, Arroyo Valley 6

Knight 13, Palmdale 6

Lakeside 37, La Sierra 7

Lakewood St. Joseph 32, Long Beach Poly 19

Linfield Christian 31, Aquinas 0

Newbury Park 30, Ventura 26

Quartz Hill 27, Lancaster 14

Redlands East Valley 34, Citrus Valley 27

Royal 33, Oak Park 18

San Dimas 24, Alta Loma 6

San Gorgonio 30, Jurupa Hills 20

San Gorgonio, Jurupa Hills 6

San Juan Hills 25, San Clemente 12

Savanna 22, Artesia 7

Shadow Hills 44, Rancho Mirage 6

South Hills 45, Colony 7

Summit 30, Fontana 0

Summit 28, Fontana 0

Upland 49, Los Osos 8

Warren 47, Sacred Heart of L.A. 12

Intersectional

Brentwood 19, Cleveland 13

