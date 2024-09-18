High school flag football: Week 4 scores
HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL
MONDAY’S RESULTS
City Section
Crenshaw 19, GALA 13
Eagle Rock 31, Sylmar 6
Foshay 20, Los Angeles 6
Fremont 32, L.A. Jordan 6
Jefferson 31, Santee 6
King/Drew 28, Hawkins 6
LACES 6, L.A. University 6
Los Angeles 20, West Adams 6
San Fernando 32, Rise Kohyang 6
San Fernando 19, Arleta 12
San Pedro 46, Venice 0
Southern Section
Alta Loma 14, Colony 6
Anaheim 32, Loara 0
Anaheim Canyon 20, Yorba Linda 6
Artesia 13, Paramount 0
Azusa 12, Baldwin Park 7
Bonita 33, Claremont 22
Bolsa Grande 12, Westminster La Quinta 7
Brea Olinda 21, Sunny Hills 0
Brentwood 40, Providence 0
Canyon Springs 19, Arlington 6
Colony 12, Los Altos 6
Compton 20, Long Beach Wilson 6
Corona 30, Corona Centennial 6
Corona 31, Riverside King 28
Corona del Mar 20, JSerra 12
Corona Santiago 14, Corona 13
Costa Mesa 12, Ocean View 0
Covina 26, Rowland 12
Cypress 33, El Dorado 14
Duarte 25, Workman 12
El Modena 44, Garden Grove Pacifica 0
Etiwanda 44, Chino Hills 28
Fullerton 15, Laguna Hills 14
Gahr 64, Whitney 0
Garden Grove Santiago 12, Savanna 6
Hart 33, Valencia 6
Hillcrest 22, Chino 14
Huntington Beach 32, Fountain Valley 0
Irvine University 32, Laguna Beach 0
Katella 12, Godinez 0
La Habra 26, Sonora 19
Lakewood St. Joseph 28, St. Anthony 0
La Palma Kennedy 20, Garden Grove 12
La Sierra 41, Indian Springs 0
Linfield Christian 47, United Christian Academy 0
Loma Linda Academy 13, Norte Vista 13
Los Altos 13, Alta Loma 6
Mayfair 33, California 24
Millikan 24, Lakewood 20
Montebello 13, Santa Fe 8
Newport Harbor 39, Marina 0
Nogales 19, Edgewood 0
Norco 31, Riverside King 28
Northview 25, West Covina 22
Northwood 20, Portola 14
Norwalk 25, Glenn 14
Ontario Christian 48, Aquinas 6
Orange 53, Magnolia 6
Palm Desert 12, Desert Hot Springs 0
Patriot 31, Ramona 22
Pioneer 18, Whittier 12
Placentia Valencia 34, Buena Park 10
Rancho Cucamonga 53, Los Osos 6
Sage Hill 34, Rosary Academy 32
San Jacinto Valley Academy 20, Banning 18
Santa Margarita 27, Tesoro 0
Segerstrom 21, Estancia 14
Serra 21, Ramona Convent 0
South Hills 45, Colony 12
St. Mary’s Academy 28, St. Bernard 6
Troy 22, La Mirada 6
Upland 38, St. Lucy’s 6
Warren 7, Schurr 6
Western 20, Saddleback 12
Westminster 6, Tustin 0
West Ranch 31, Vasquez 6
Woodbridge 30, Irvine 7
Intersectional
Bell Gardens 34, CALS Early College 16
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Southern Section
Aliso Niguel 12, Mission Viejo 0
Antelope Valley 55, Eastside 0
Ayala 20, Glendora 0
Azusa 30, Sierra Vista 0
Beaumont 45, Redlands 6
Bonita 35, Covina 0
Canyon Springs 13, Temescal Canyon 6
Chaffey 20, Montclair 6
Corona 19, Crean Lutheran 7
Desert Hot Springs 23, Cathedral City 6
Desert Hot Springs 30, Cathedral City 0
Duarte 25, Pomona 6
Etiwanda 25, Rancho Cucamonga 19
Garey 36, Nogales 0
Highland 76, Littlerock 0
Hillcrest 12, Riverside Poly 6
JSerra 39, Dana Hills 7
J.W. North 18, Arlington 13
Kaiser 12, Arroyo Valley 6
Kaiser 13, Arroyo Valley 6
Knight 13, Palmdale 6
Lakeside 37, La Sierra 7
Lakewood St. Joseph 32, Long Beach Poly 19
Linfield Christian 31, Aquinas 0
Newbury Park 30, Ventura 26
Quartz Hill 27, Lancaster 14
Redlands East Valley 34, Citrus Valley 27
Royal 33, Oak Park 18
San Dimas 24, Alta Loma 6
San Gorgonio 30, Jurupa Hills 20
San Gorgonio, Jurupa Hills 6
San Juan Hills 25, San Clemente 12
Savanna 22, Artesia 7
Shadow Hills 44, Rancho Mirage 6
South Hills 45, Colony 7
Summit 30, Fontana 0
Summit 28, Fontana 0
Upland 49, Los Osos 8
Warren 47, Sacred Heart of L.A. 12
Intersectional
Brentwood 19, Cleveland 13
