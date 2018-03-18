Sierra Canyon prevails in Open Division thriller

Everything the younger Pippen was doing used to be done by his father in the same pressure situations. Sensing his team needed an offensive boost after an injury to Cassius Stanley, Pippen delivered 13 points in the third quarter to ignite the Trailblazers. And he continued to come through in a nerve-racking fourth quarter, with the game never decided until a final three-point attempt by Etiwanda as the buzzer sounded failed to go in. He finished with 22 points, 20 coming in the second half. He made nine of 11 free throws.