Sierra Canyon defense dominates in opening win over Punahou in Hawaii

Sierra Canyon coach Jon Ellinghouse thinks his team’s defense is as good as any team he’s had, and the Trailblazers opened their season Friday in Hawaii by watching the defense dominate in a 30-7 victory over Punahou.

Junior Madden Riordan, a USC commit, made three interceptions and sophomore Havon Finney Jr. had another. Sierra Canyon opened a 24-0 halftime lead while forcing five turnovers against a Punahou team that won its opener last week 35-0. Punahou’s only score Friday came with two seconds left against Sierra Canyon’s backups.

Aiding the secondary was a defensive line featuring sophomore Richard Wesley, who forced a fumble. Another sophomore, Kasi Currie, had a sack. Quarterback Wyatt Becker threw two touchdown passes. The running game relied on Dane Dunn and Dallas Jones. Ashton Zamani kicked field goals of 34 and 37 yards. Backup kicker Julian Katz made a 22-yard field goal.

Ellinghouse has put together the toughest schedule in school history, including three nonleague games against Trinity League teams JSerra, St. John Bosco and Orange Lutheran.

Ellinghouse didn’t wear a Hawaiian shirt on Friday, but his shoe choice was flip flops.

