A look at Tuesday's Open Division semifinal matchups

Southern California Regional

Open Division semifinals

Tuesday

Boys

Chino Hills (30-2) vs. Torrance Bishop Montgomery (28-2) at El Camino College, 7 p.m. For the first time in two years, Chino Hills finds itself in an underdog role. Bishop Montgomery is riding a 12-game winning streak while relying on its experience, chemistry and talent. Last season, the Knights gave Chino Hills its toughest game before losing, 71-67. They also lost a second time. All five starters return, led by Oregon State-bound Ethan Thompson. Chino Hills scored 130 points in its first-round state playoff win last week. The Huskies remain a formidable team, especially when the Ball brothers, LiAngelo and LaMelo, are hitting from outside.

San Diego St. Augustine (28-4) at Santa Ana Mater Dei (32-2), 7 p.m. St. Augustine pulled off the upset last week in beating Sierra Canyon, 88-81. Taeshon Cherry, a 6-foot-9 junior, scored 24 points. The Saints shot well from three-point range and will need a repeat performance to challenge a Mater Dei team they lost to, 86-62, in December. Mater Dei has since added 7-1 Bol Bol, making the Monarchs a prohibitive favorite to reach Saturday’s 8 p.m. regional final at The Pyramid.

Girls

San Marcos Mission Hills (30-2) at Long Beach Poly (26-3), 7 p.m. Mission Hills eliminated a good Etiwanda team last week, so the Jackrabbits better be prepared. Washington-bound Khayla Rooks, a 6-1 all-state player, is the daughter of former NBA player Sean Rooks. She will offer a strong test to Poly’s duo of Jasmine Jones and Ayanna Clark. The winner will play the winner of Clovis West-The Bishop’s on Saturday at 6 p.m. at The Pyramid.

