A look at Friday's top championship basketball games

Eric Sondheimer
By
Mar 01, 2018 | 2:05 PM
Spencer Freedman, driving the lane against Montverde Academy during the Hoophall Classic on Jan. 15, will lead Mater Dei into the Southern Section Open Division championship game against Sierra Canyon. (Gregory Payan / Associated Press)

It's championship weekend in high school basketball.

Here is a look at the top games on Friday

Southern Section

Boys

Open Division: Chatsworth Sierra Canyon vs. Santa Ana Mater Dei, 8:30 p.m. at Cal State Long Beach

These two teams eliminated the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds last week. Each is reaching peak form at the right time. Sierra Canyon has lots of top athletes, led by Ohio State-bound guard Duane Washington Jr., as well as juniors Cassius Stanley and K.J. Martin. Mater Dei is loaded with experience and size. Forward Michael Wang has been a force lately, but the Monarchs' success still rests on point guard Spencer Freedman and his ability to get the ball to the open scorers. Mater Dei is seeking its 23rd section title. The pick: Mater Dei.

Girls

Open Division: Windward vs. Studio City Harvard-Westlake, 6 p.m. at Cal State Long Beach

It's the third meeting this season between two teams that have been the best in Southern California from start to finish. On Nov. 22, Windward won in overtime 68-67. On Dec. 2, Harvard-Westlake won 67-54. Windward has lots of scoring weapons and can make three-pointers, led by junior Charisma Osborne. Harvard-Westlake has Pepperdine-bound twins Jayla and Jayda Ruffus-Milner and top freshman Kiki Iriafen. The pick: Windward.

City Section

Boys

Division 2: Van Nuys vs. King/Drew, 8 p.m. at Roybal

Van Nuys has Tyree Winbush, a scoring machine. King/Drew has lots of size and rebounding skills. If Winbush is making his shots, it will be trouble for King/Drew. The pick: Van Nuys.

Girls

Division I: Hamilton vs. Crenshaw, 6 p.m. at Roybal

Crenshaw is 16-0. Treasure Sylve is averaging 18.2 points. Hamilton played in the tough Western League, facing the likes of Division 1 powers Fairfax and Westchester. The pick: Hamilton.

