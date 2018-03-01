A look at Friday's top championship basketball games

These two teams eliminated the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds last week. Each is reaching peak form at the right time. Sierra Canyon has lots of top athletes, led by Ohio State-bound guard Duane Washington Jr., as well as juniors Cassius Stanley and K.J. Martin. Mater Dei is loaded with experience and size. Forward Michael Wang has been a force lately, but the Monarchs' success still rests on point guard Spencer Freedman and his ability to get the ball to the open scorers. Mater Dei is seeking its 23rd section title. The pick: Mater Dei.