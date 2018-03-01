A look at Friday's top championship basketball games

It's championship weekend in high school basketball.
Here is a look at the top games on Friday
Southern Section
Boys
Open Division: Chatsworth Sierra Canyon vs. Santa Ana Mater Dei, 8:30 p.m. at Cal State Long Beach
These two teams eliminated the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds last week. Each is reaching peak form at the right time. Sierra Canyon has lots of top athletes, led by Ohio State-bound guard Duane Washington Jr., as well as juniors Cassius Stanley and K.J. Martin. Mater Dei is loaded with experience and size. Forward Michael Wang has been a force lately, but the Monarchs' success still rests on point guard Spencer Freedman and his ability to get the ball to the open scorers. Mater Dei is seeking its 23rd section title. The pick: Mater Dei.
Girls
Open Division: Windward vs. Studio City Harvard-Westlake, 6 p.m. at Cal State Long Beach
It's the third meeting this season between two teams that have been the best in Southern California from start to finish. On Nov. 22, Windward won in overtime 68-67. On Dec. 2, Harvard-Westlake won 67-54. Windward has lots of scoring weapons and can make three-pointers, led by junior Charisma Osborne. Harvard-Westlake has Pepperdine-bound twins Jayla and Jayda Ruffus-Milner and top freshman Kiki Iriafen. The pick: Windward.
City Section
Boys
Division 2: Van Nuys vs. King/Drew, 8 p.m. at Roybal
Van Nuys has Tyree Winbush, a scoring machine. King/Drew has lots of size and rebounding skills. If Winbush is making his shots, it will be trouble for King/Drew. The pick: Van Nuys.
Girls
Division I: Hamilton vs. Crenshaw, 6 p.m. at Roybal
Crenshaw is 16-0. Treasure Sylve is averaging 18.2 points. Hamilton played in the tough Western League, facing the likes of Division 1 powers Fairfax and Westchester. The pick: Hamilton.
