What to expect in Saturday's high school basketball regional finals

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
FINALS
Saturday at the Pyramid
Open Division
Boys
Santa Ana Mater Dei (33-2) vs. Torrance Bishop Montgomery (29-2), 8 p.m. (SportsNet L.A.) — Dealing with 7-foot-1 Bol Bol is the challenge facing Bishop Montgomery. Two weeks ago, the Knights attacked him and came away with a 70-55 win. Mater Dei is good at making adjustments, so beware of this rematch. Bishop Montgomery has reached peak form behind Ethan Thompson, who delivered a thunderous dunk last time to cap the Mater Dei victory.
Girls
Long Beach Poly (27-3) vs. Fresno Clovis West (32-2), 4 p.m. (SportsNet) — Clovis West beat Long Beach Poly in overtime, 70-67, on Dec. 9. Sophomore Madison Campbell, the daughter of head coach Craig Campbell, has been a key contributor for Clovis West, which has five college signees. Poly’s Jasmine Jones and Ayanna Clark will need to be at their best.
Division I
Boys
Corona Centennial (27-9) vs. Eastvale Roosevelt (24-8), 2 p.m. (SportsNet) — These two league opponents will be playing for a fifth time this season. Roosevelt is 4-0. There’s a lot of talent on both sides, and the game will come down to rebounding and guard play. Roosevelt has Cal-bound Jemarl Baker. Centennial has UCLA-bound Jalen Hill.
Girls
Ventura (25-7) vs. Los Angeles Windward (28-4), noon (SportsNet) — Windward defeated the Pirates, 55-52, on Feb. 28. Another close game is expected to decide a trip to Sacramento to play for a state championship. Sophomore Charisma Osborne leads Windward.
Other boys’ finals
Saturday
Division II: Pasadena at No. 2 Anaheim Esperanza, 6 p.m.
Division III: No. 2 Villa Park at No. 1 Ontario Colony, 6 p.m.
Division IV: No. 5 Reedley Immanuel at No. 2 La Mesa Helix, 6 p.m.
Division V: No. 2 Rolling Hills Prep at No. 1 Riverside Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
Other girls’ finals
Division III: No. 6 San Diego Serra at No. 1 Fullerton Rosary, 6 p.m.
Division IV: No. 3 Sun Valley Village Christian at No. 1 Los Osos, 6 p.m.
Division V: No. 5 Rolling Hills Prep at No. 3 Burbank Bell-Jeff, 6 p.m.
Twitter: latsondheimer