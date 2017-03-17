What to expect in Saturday's high school basketball regional finals

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

FINALS

Saturday at the Pyramid

Open Division

Boys

Santa Ana Mater Dei (33-2) vs. Torrance Bishop Montgomery (29-2), 8 p.m. (SportsNet L.A.) — Dealing with 7-foot-1 Bol Bol is the challenge facing Bishop Montgomery. Two weeks ago, the Knights attacked him and came away with a 70-55 win. Mater Dei is good at making adjustments, so beware of this rematch. Bishop Montgomery has reached peak form behind Ethan Thompson, who delivered a thunderous dunk last time to cap the Mater Dei victory.

Girls

Long Beach Poly (27-3) vs. Fresno Clovis West (32-2), 4 p.m. (SportsNet) — Clovis West beat Long Beach Poly in overtime, 70-67, on Dec. 9. Sophomore Madison Campbell, the daughter of head coach Craig Campbell, has been a key contributor for Clovis West, which has five college signees. Poly’s Jasmine Jones and Ayanna Clark will need to be at their best.

Division I

Boys

Corona Centennial (27-9) vs. Eastvale Roosevelt (24-8), 2 p.m. (SportsNet) — These two league opponents will be playing for a fifth time this season. Roosevelt is 4-0. There’s a lot of talent on both sides, and the game will come down to rebounding and guard play. Roosevelt has Cal-bound Jemarl Baker. Centennial has UCLA-bound Jalen Hill.

Girls

Ventura (25-7) vs. Los Angeles Windward (28-4), noon (SportsNet) — Windward defeated the Pirates, 55-52, on Feb. 28. Another close game is expected to decide a trip to Sacramento to play for a state championship. Sophomore Charisma Osborne leads Windward.

Other boys’ finals

Saturday

Division II: Pasadena at No. 2 Anaheim Esperanza, 6 p.m.

Division III: No. 2 Villa Park at No. 1 Ontario Colony, 6 p.m.

Division IV: No. 5 Reedley Immanuel at No. 2 La Mesa Helix, 6 p.m.

Division V: No. 2 Rolling Hills Prep at No. 1 Riverside Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Other girls’ finals

Division III: No. 6 San Diego Serra at No. 1 Fullerton Rosary, 6 p.m.

Division IV: No. 3 Sun Valley Village Christian at No. 1 Los Osos, 6 p.m.

Division V: No. 5 Rolling Hills Prep at No. 3 Burbank Bell-Jeff, 6 p.m.

Caption The Rams begin free agency by signing a receiver and a tackle The Rams opened free agency by signing receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. What moves will the team make next? The Rams opened free agency by signing receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. What moves will the team make next? Caption The Rams begin free agency by signing a receiver and a tackle The Rams opened free agency by signing receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. What moves will the team make next? The Rams opened free agency by signing receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. What moves will the team make next? Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Tom Brady leads Patriots to epic Super Bowl comeback victory After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Caption Sean McVay is introduced as the Rams coach New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team.

eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

Twitter: latsondheimer