Times player of the year: Wyatt Davis was the best kid on the block

It was a scene almost never seen in championship game history.

Fans, coaches and players watching the Southern Section Division I final between Bellflower St. John Bosco and Santa Ana Mater Dei viewed the unfolding story: An offensive lineman was single-handedly affecting plays again and again.

Wyatt Davis, St. John Bosco’s 6-foot-5, 315-pound senior tackle, had been moved to offensive guard for the game, and whenever he lined up on the left side or right side, good things happened.

“I don’t know in all my years of coaching I could say an offensive lineman absolutely dominated a football game,” Coach Jason Negro said. “I’ve never seen that. He was pretty phenomenal.”

It wasn’t only in the championship game that Davis asserted himself. He played in all 15 games for St. John Bosco, which won the Division I championship and CIF state championship Open Division bowl game.

His presence and contributions were invaluable, and Davis was named The Times’ Southern California player of the year in high school football.

In the Open Division final in Sacramento, Davis again played offensive guard, and when he became a pulling guard on running plays, it was impressive seeing him use his size, quickness and strength to clear a path for either Terrance Beasley or Demetrious Flowers during St. John Bosco’s 56-33 win over Concord De La Salle.

As for his stamina and ability to stay healthy in the trenches, Davis said, “In the season, everyone is going to get hurt. There’s a difference between being hurt and being injured. You just have to push through it. I knew if all of us just pushed through our little injuries, we were going to make it to the top.”

Committed to Ohio State, Davis was the lineman of the year in the Trinity League. Every opposing coach watching video knew he presented lots of problems.

“He was mauling people,” De La Salle Coach Justin Alumbaugh said. “He was creating holes all over the place.”

St. John Bosco rushed for 357 yards against De La Salle and 382 yards against Mater Dei.

“We did a great job running the ball,” Negro said. “That’s demoralizing when you can’t stop it.”

Caption Doc Rivers discusses the Clippers' 119-102 win over Nuggets - - Caption Doc Rivers discusses the Clippers' 119-102 win over Nuggets - - Caption J.J. Redick discusses the Clippers' 119-102 win over Nuggets - - Caption Breaking down the Rams' 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks The Rams fell to the Seahawks, 24-3, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle as rookie Jared Goff was knocked out of the game. The Rams fell to the Seahawks, 24-3, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle as rookie Jared Goff was knocked out of the game. Caption Curiosity Correspondent: Becoming a trapeze artist is hard Wanna fly and flip through the air? There's a school for that. Benjamin Crutcher, our curiosity correspondent, goes for a day to see what it takes to be a trapeze artist. Wanna fly and flip through the air? There's a school for that. Benjamin Crutcher, our curiosity correspondent, goes for a day to see what it takes to be a trapeze artist. Caption Rams fans given hope for future as team fires Coach Jeff Fisher The Rams wasted no time firing Coach Jeff Fisher after a 42-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, which gives fans hope for the team's future success in Los Angeles. The Rams wasted no time firing Coach Jeff Fisher after a 42-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, which gives fans hope for the team's future success in Los Angeles.

eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

Twitter: latsondheimer