Baseball: San Fernando opens with 5-1 win over Banning

San Fernando, hoping to win the Valley Mission League baseball title this season, opened its season on Wednesday with a 5-1 win over Marine League power Banning in a nonleague game.

Louie Vargas struck out six, walked none and allowed two hits in six innings. He gave up an unearned run in the first inning.

Nathan Cisneros broke up the game with a two-run triple in the fifth.

L.A. Roosevelt improved to 2-0 with a 3-2 win over Sun Valley Poly. Brandon Hernandez had a two-run single. Saul Pedroza threw six innings and Salvador Zepeda picked up the save in the seventh.

Taft defeated Dorsey, 13-3. Lee Brandzel had three hits, including a double and home run, and four RBIs.

